Sep. 12, 2012 9:55 AM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)BKNG, TRIP, OWW, EXPEBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
Airline companies begin to offer more deals on their own websites in an effort to lure customers away from travel sites. Frontier Airlines is the latest carrier to add incentives for booking flights directly by cutting frequent flyer miles and imposing more fees on off-site bookings. If the trend continues, online travel players such as PCLN, TRIP, OWW, and EXPE could feel a sting.