Sep. 12, 2012 2:05 PM ETNutrien Ltd. (NTR)CFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Citi upgrades Agrium (AGU +2%) to Buy, believing nitrogen demand will be strong in the coming year as farmers prepare for a rebound in the corn harvest and demand for ag retail products will be strong. But in cutting Potash (POT -1.6%) to Neutral, Citi says India and China remain a risk to the market, and it sees flat potash prices through next year.
