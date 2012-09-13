Heckmann (HEK +8.2%) continues to pile on big gains enjoyed since its Sept. 4 deal to acquire...

Heckmann (HEK +8.2%) continues to pile on big gains enjoyed since its Sept. 4 deal to acquire Power Fuels, giving HEK a foothold in the Bakken Shale. The move was bolstered earlier this week with the addition of a water treatment service in the Marcellus Shale. Shares are up 81% this month, approaching $5 for the first time since March.
