Sep. 13, 2012 12:58 PM ETNuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NES)NESBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor9 Comments
Heckmann (HEK +8.2%) continues to pile on big gains enjoyed since its Sept. 4 deal to acquire Power Fuels, giving HEK a foothold in the Bakken Shale. The move was bolstered earlier this week with the addition of a water treatment service in the Marcellus Shale. Shares are up 81% this month, approaching $5 for the first time since March.