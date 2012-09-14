Halliburton (HAL +3.1%) is searching for a seven-inch tube containing radioactive material that...

Sep. 14, 2012 10:39 AM ETHalliburton Company (HAL)HALBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
Halliburton (HAL +3.1%) is searching for a seven-inch tube containing radioactive material that went missing in West Texas earlier this week. The tube is used in the measuring and evaluating of conditions within oil and gas wells; HAL warns the public not to touch or handle it. Shares are rising along with other energy and materials stocks in the post-Fed glow.
