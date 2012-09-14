Richard Barley has a kind word for bonds (currently in the midst of a savage sell-off), saying...
Richard Barley has a kind word for bonds (currently in the midst of a savage sell-off), saying the global growth outlook continues to be dismal despite the Fed and ECB. Could the curve get steeper still? Sure, but the date of any increase in short rates keeps getting pushed further into the future, which should help anchor the long end.