Richard Barley has a kind word for bonds (currently in the midst of a savage sell-off), saying...

Sep. 14, 2012 11:13 AM ETSHY, SHV, IEI, BIL, TUZ, FIVZ, DTUL, VGSH, DTUS, DFVS, DFVL, SPTS, TLT, TBT, TLH, IEF, DTYL, DLBL-OLD, ILTB, TENZ, SPTI, SPTL, EDV, VGIT, VGLT, TMF, TYD, LBND, UBT, UST, TMV, TYO, DSTJ, DSXJ, SBND-OLD, PST, DTYS, DLBS, TBF, TTT, TYBSBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor7 Comments
Richard Barley has a kind word for bonds (currently in the midst of a savage sell-off), saying the global growth outlook continues to be dismal despite the Fed and ECB. Could the curve get steeper still? Sure, but the date of any increase in short rates keeps getting pushed further into the future, which should help anchor the long end.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.