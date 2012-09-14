Pretium (PVG -2%) is one of the few natural resource stocks in the red, adding to yesterday's...

Sep. 14, 2012 12:30 PM ETPretium Resources Inc. (PVG)PVGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
Pretium (PVG -2%) is one of the few natural resource stocks in the red, adding to yesterday's 3.4% decline after a disappointing resource estimate update from its Brucejack gold project in British Columbia led to a CIBC rating downgrade on concern about the significant variance in inferred category resources relative to an April estimate.
