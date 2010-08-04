Market recap: Stocks rose after reports on private sector hiring and the services industry...

Aug. 04, 2010 4:05 PM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)BKNGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
Market recap: Stocks rose after reports on private sector hiring and the services industry provided reassurances that the economy continues to grow. Consumer discretionary stocks led gainers, with Priceline (PCLN +22.2%) surging to a 10-year high after a huge earnings beat. The dollar rose, Treasurys finished lower, and NYSE advancers beat decliners two to one.
