Sep. 18, 2012
The Volcker Rule limiting how much of its own capital a U.S. investment bank can put at risk is causing headaches for Morgan Stanley (MS -1.2%) as it attempts to raise a new multibillion-dollar infrastructure fund, Reuters reports. The problems highlight constraints facing banks wishing to hold on to traditionally strong but capital-intensive businesses that, by nature, are typically tied up for several years.
