Specialty mortgage servicers jump - NSM +7.2%, OCN +1.6%, WAC +1.6% - as Compass Point puts a...
Sep. 19, 2012 11:00 AM ETNationstar Mortgage Holdings (NSM)NSM, OCN, DHCPBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor
Specialty mortgage servicers jump - NSM +7.2%, OCN +1.6%, WAC +1.6% - as Compass Point puts a Buy on the group due to a "secular shift." As banks are forced to offload their servicing portfolios (at the bottom), these companies should see tremendous growth. Compass Point is just stating what investors in these firms have known for months. All are already sporting fancy YTD gains.