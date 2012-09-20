Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) looks to deepen its interests in Europe with an offer to acquire...
Sep. 20, 2012 3:33 AM ETLiberty Global plc (LBTYA)LBTYABy: Yigal Grayeff, SA News Editor
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) looks to deepen its interests in Europe with an offer to acquire the 49.6% of Belgian telecom operator Telenet it doesn't already own for €1.96B ($2.56B). Liberty's bid of €35 a share values Telenet at €4B and represents a 13% premium on its close yesterday of €31.10. In Europe, Liberty also owns German cable providers Kabel Baden-Wuerttemberg and Unitymedia. (PR)