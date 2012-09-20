Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) looks to deepen its interests in Europe with an offer to acquire...

Sep. 20, 2012 3:33 AM ETLiberty Global plc (LBTYA)LBTYABy: Yigal Grayeff, SA News Editor
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) looks to deepen its interests in Europe with an offer to acquire the 49.6% of Belgian telecom operator Telenet it doesn't already own for €1.96B ($2.56B). Liberty's bid of €35 a share values Telenet at €4B and represents a 13% premium on its close yesterday of €31.10. In Europe, Liberty also owns German cable providers Kabel Baden-Wuerttemberg and Unitymedia. (PR)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.