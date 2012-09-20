The anti-Japan demonstrations in China over the disputed Diayou islands have cost Japanese...

The anti-Japan demonstrations in China over the disputed Diayou islands have cost Japanese car-makers an estimated $250M after the companies temporarily halted production, IHS Automotive estimates. However, execs and analysts believe that the automakers will be able to make up for the lost output, while one consultant reckons the Chinese will still buy Japanese cars.
