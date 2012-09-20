The mortgage servicing sector - think OCN, WAC, NSM - has been among the hottest in 2012, but...

The mortgage servicing sector - think OCN, WAC, NSM - has been among the hottest in 2012, but fat and happy investors should take caution as now the sellside is catching on. Also remember it's mortgage servicing, and the same complaints that helped hound the big banks to sell their portfolios could land on these specialty players.
