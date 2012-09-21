Though Seagate (STX +2.6%) and Western Digital (WDC +2.8%) are up following the former's analyst...
Sep. 21, 2012 2:25 PM ETSeagate Technology Holdings plc (STX)STX, WDC, LSI-OLD, INTC, DELL-OLD, HPQ, AMDBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor1 Comment
Though Seagate (STX +2.6%) and Western Digital (WDC +2.8%) are up following the former's analyst day guidance, hard drive controller chip suppliers LSI (LSI-OLD -1.1%) and Marvell (MRVL -1.8%) have ticked lower. That's a sign the Street is less pleased with Seagate's unit shipment guidance than it is with its pricing and margin commentary. The shipment guidance arguably has negative implications for PC sales.