Sep. 21, 2012 4:10 PM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
Market recap: Stocks slipped into the red in the final hour, giving up gains held amid optimism that Spain may be close to seeking a bailout. The next test for stocks will be earnings season and whether the market can maintain its positive bias if guidance continues negative. Crude oil rose but ended the week -6%; Treasury prices inched higher. NYSE gainers led losers three to two.
