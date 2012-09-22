Recent online service interruptions at Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM)...

Recent online service interruptions at Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) are believed to have been caused by Iranian hackers who have targeted big U.S. banks repeatedly during the past year. It's not known if Iran's cyber attacks can cause significant damage, but "It's like the nuclear program: It isn't particularly sophisticated but it makes progress every year."
