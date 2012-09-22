Recent online service interruptions at Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM)...
Sep. 22, 2012 9:15 AM ETBank of America Corporation (BAC)BAC, JPMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor14 Comments
Recent online service interruptions at Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) are believed to have been caused by Iranian hackers who have targeted big U.S. banks repeatedly during the past year. It's not known if Iran's cyber attacks can cause significant damage, but "It's like the nuclear program: It isn't particularly sophisticated but it makes progress every year."