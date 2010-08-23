Travel sites Priceline (PCLN), Orbitz (NYSE:OWW) and Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) are thriving as...
Aug. 23, 2010 3:56 PM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)BKNG, OWW, EXPEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Travel sites Priceline (PCLN), Orbitz (NYSE:OWW) and Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) are thriving as consumers shrug off a weak economy to hunt down bargains. Hotel occupancy is low, "and that's great for consumers," Orbitz CEO Barney Harford explains. "Being able to get a four-star hotel for a three-star price can be attractive," at least if you still have a job.