Sep. 24, 2012 11:31 AM ETVeeco Instruments Inc. (VECO)VECO, AIXXFBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
Veeco (VECO -9.4%) tumbles on a downgrade to Sell from Goldman. The firm notes shares are (or rather, were) up 68% YTD on expectations of a pickup in equipment demand, and says checks indicate "incremental downside" to LED equipment orders. Veeco shares are discounting a 30%-35% increase in 2013 bookings, Goldman estimates, well above the "flattish" outlook Goldman sees for equipment sales. Rival Aixtron (AIXG -3.1%) is also lower. (Piper estimate cut)