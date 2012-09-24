Shares of Martha Stewart Omnimedia (MSO +8.7%) jet higher to hit their highest level in over a...
Sep. 24, 2012 12:50 PM ETSequential Brands Group, Inc. (SQBGQ)SQBGQBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
Shares of Martha Stewart Omnimedia (MSO +8.7%) jet higher to hit their highest level in over a month. The company is in the middle of an ambitious plan to expand its content - including short-form videos for smartphones and tablets - and maintains it's still on schedule to launch its shops inside J.C. Penney stores in Q1 of 2013 despite the ongoing litigation with Macy's.