Aug. 27, 2010 7:23 AM ETArista Financial Corp. (ARST)ARST, ORCL, HP, IBM, DELLBy: Rachael Granby, SA News Editor
Shares of cybersecurity firm ArcSight (ARST) shot up 30% yesterday on reports it was quietly shopping itself to such tech heavyweights as Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), H-P (NYSE:HP), IBM (NYSE:IBM) and EMC Corp. (EMC). A deal could be worth $40/share or more, and could be inked by the beginning of September.
