What happens to housing and rental prices when (if) this group comes back on the market? The...

Sep. 25, 2012 1:14 PM ETBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor12 Comments
What happens to housing and rental prices when (if) this group comes back on the market? The number of 26 year-olds living with parents has jumped nearly 46% since 2007, according to Census Bureau data. About 25% of those aged 18-30 now live with parents, bringing multigenerational households to the highest level since the 1950s, according to Pew Research.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.