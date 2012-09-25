What happens to housing and rental prices when (if) this group comes back on the market? The...
Sep. 25, 2012 1:14 PM ETBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor12 Comments
What happens to housing and rental prices when (if) this group comes back on the market? The number of 26 year-olds living with parents has jumped nearly 46% since 2007, according to Census Bureau data. About 25% of those aged 18-30 now live with parents, bringing multigenerational households to the highest level since the 1950s, according to Pew Research.