Nokia (NOK +2.1% ) announces its Lumia 920 and 820 Windows Phones will be available in Europe in November - all signs point to a U.S. launch happening around the same time. In spite of Nokia's need to win back smartphone share, the 920 will cost more than Samsung's flagship Galaxy S III. The 920 will carry an unsubsidized price of €599 ($770) in Italy, above the S III's €530 ($681).