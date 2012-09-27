Valero Energy (VLO +1%) is selling its retail business, which operates gas stations and convenience stores, through an auction that could fetch more than $3.5B and has lured the interest of private equity firms and convenience store operators, Reuters reports. VLO reportedly is being advised by Credit Suisse and expects to receive initial offers in October.
|About: Valero Energy Corporation (VLO)|By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor