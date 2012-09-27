The percentage of seriously delinquent mortgages hit a 3-year low of 4.4% in Q2, according to...
The percentage of seriously delinquent mortgages hit a 3-year low of 4.4% in Q2, according to the OCC, using data covering about 60% of all first-lien mortgages in the country. If improvement continues, the winners may not be the banks, but instead the companies buying the banks' mortgage servicing assets on the cheap.