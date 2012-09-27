The percentage of seriously delinquent mortgages hit a 3-year low of 4.4% in Q2, according to...

The percentage of seriously delinquent mortgages hit a 3-year low of 4.4% in Q2, according to the OCC, using data covering about 60% of all first-lien mortgages in the country. If improvement continues, the winners may not be the banks, but instead the companies buying the banks' mortgage servicing assets on the cheap.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.