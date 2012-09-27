Sears (SHLD) and Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) plan a radical shift in the way they provide...
Sep. 27, 2012 6:30 PM ETSears Holdings Corp. (SHLDQ)SHLDQ, DRIBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Sears (SHLD) and Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) plan a radical shift in the way they provide health benefits: giving workers a fixed sum of money and letting them choose their coverage and insurer from an online marketplace. For employers, it could herald a transition similar to the move from company pensions to 401(k) plans; for employees, the worry will be that the money may not keep up with rising health costs.