Sep. 28, 2012 6:26 AM ETBy: Yigal Grayeff, SA News Editor2 Comments
France's cabinet approves the socialist government's first budget since gaining power five months ago, with the aim being to cut the country's deficit to 3% next year. The package mainly consists of tax hikes for the rich and big business, and assumes growth of 0.3% this year and 0.8% next year. The budget comes as data shows that France's debt rose to 91% of GDP in Q2 from 86.2% a year earlier.
