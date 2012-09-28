France's cabinet approves the socialist government's first budget since gaining power five...
France's cabinet approves the socialist government's first budget since gaining power five months ago, with the aim being to cut the country's deficit to 3% next year. The package mainly consists of tax hikes for the rich and big business, and assumes growth of 0.3% this year and 0.8% next year. The budget comes as data shows that France's debt rose to 91% of GDP in Q2 from 86.2% a year earlier.