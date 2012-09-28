Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) announces that it will acquire the rights to 7.2K T-Mobile towers for...
Sep. 28, 2012 8:10 AM ETCrown Castle International Corp. (CCI)CCIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) announces that it will acquire the rights to 7.2K T-Mobile towers for $2.4B in cash. Under the terms of the deal, Crown Castle can lease and operate the towers until the end of their lease with an option to buy. Of the towers involved in the agreement, 83% are situated in top 100 US markets.