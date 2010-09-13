Hewlett-Packard (NYSE:HPQ) confirms it is acquiring security-software maker ArcSight (OTCPK:ARST) for $1.5B, its fourth acquisition in the last month. HP: "From a security perspective, the perimeter of today's enterprise is porous. The combination of HP and ArcSight will provide clients with the ability to fortify their applications, proactively monitor events and respond to threats." ARST +20% premarket. (PR)