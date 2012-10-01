Recent news out of Spain - the budget announcement, the bank stress tests - are neutral for the...
Oct. 01, 2012 12:32 PM ETBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor
Recent news out of Spain - the budget announcement, the bank stress tests - are neutral for the country's BBB/Negative Outlook credit rating, says Fitch, which has no illusions about the government hitting its deficit target or the economy growing as fast the state estimates. Slippage from even these pessimistic assumptions, however, could trigger a downgrade.