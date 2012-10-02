Britain is pushing for stricter sanctions on Iran, FT reports, in a plan calling for tougher...

Oct. 02, 2012 10:18 AM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Britain is pushing for stricter sanctions on Iran, FT reports, in a plan calling for tougher rules on transactions with Iranian banks, a further crackdown on trade, stiffer controls on shipping and measures aimed at preventing Iran from circumventing the oil embargo. New initiatives likely would underpin crude oil prices and hit the country now in the depths of a currency crisis.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.