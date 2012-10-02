Britain is pushing for stricter sanctions on Iran, FT reports, in a plan calling for tougher...
Oct. 02, 2012 10:18 AM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Britain is pushing for stricter sanctions on Iran, FT reports, in a plan calling for tougher rules on transactions with Iranian banks, a further crackdown on trade, stiffer controls on shipping and measures aimed at preventing Iran from circumventing the oil embargo. New initiatives likely would underpin crude oil prices and hit the country now in the depths of a currency crisis.