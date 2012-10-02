Delta Air Lines (DAL +2.3%) could pay more than it expected for North Dakote crude to supply its...

Oct. 02, 2012 11:18 AM ETDelta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)DALBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
Delta Air Lines (DAL +2.3%) could pay more than it expected for North Dakote crude to supply its new refinery with the state's regulator making noise about easing off of discounts. The carrier is actively exploring the costs of bringing in crude by rail from North Dakota compared to shipping it in from the North Sea.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.