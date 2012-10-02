Delta Air Lines (DAL +2.3%) could pay more than it expected for North Dakote crude to supply its...
Oct. 02, 2012 11:18 AM ETDelta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)DALBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
Delta Air Lines (DAL +2.3%) could pay more than it expected for North Dakote crude to supply its new refinery with the state's regulator making noise about easing off of discounts. The carrier is actively exploring the costs of bringing in crude by rail from North Dakota compared to shipping it in from the North Sea.