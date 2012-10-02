The German government doesn't appear to be interested in a stake in the new entity that...
Oct. 02, 2012 12:29 PM ETAirbus SE (EADSY)EADSY, BAESYBy: David Yelle, SA News Editor
The German government doesn't appear to be interested in a stake in the new entity that would be formed after the potential merger of EADS (OTCPK:EADSY) and BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY). Germany's stake in EADS is held via its proxies, Daimler, with 9%, and a bank consortium, with 4.5%. The government would rather have German board members as well as guarantees regarding jobs, research and development and some industrial sites. It's unclear however, as to whether it was referring to a direct or an indirect stake.