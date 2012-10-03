The average U.S. airfare for the upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday seasons is trending...
Oct. 03, 2012 5:10 PM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)BKNGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
The average U.S. airfare for the upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday seasons is trending ~3% higher than last year, Priceline (PCLN) says. "The number of available seats for holiday travel is still down due to flight reductions and airline mergers," PCLN says, which "reduces the chances that holiday fares are going to drop."