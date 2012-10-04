Fresh off yesterday's blockbuster purchase of Wilbur Ross' Homeward Residential, Ocwen...
Oct. 04, 2012 8:29 AM ETOcwen Financial Corporation (OCN)OCN, DHCP, BRK.B, BRK.ABy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor
Fresh off yesterday's blockbuster purchase of Wilbur Ross' Homeward Residential, Ocwen (NYSE:OCN) is reportedly teaming with Walter Investment (WAC) to try and outbid other players for Rescap's mortgage servicing assets. Wilbur Ross - now with a sizable stake in Ocwen - is no doubt pleased. Previously the presumed winner in the race, Nationstar (NYSE:NSM) is off 1.1% premarket.