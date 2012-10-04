Draghi: Today's policy decision was unanimous. There was no discussion about cutting the...

Oct. 04, 2012 8:53 AM ETBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor
Draghi: Today's policy decision was unanimous. There was no discussion about cutting the benchmark lending rate. No discussion? ECB minutes are kept under lock and key for 30 years, so we'll have to take his word for it. European shares continue on both sides of unchanged as the press conference goes on. The euro remains sharply higher, buying $1.2974.
