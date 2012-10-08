Tepco reportedly is in talks with Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG), Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) and...
Oct. 08, 2012 9:50 AM ETCheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)LNG, TKECYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Tepco reportedly is in talks with Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG), Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) and other U.S. energy firms to import shale gas, as it seeks to hold down fuel costs and reduce high electricity charges. Tepco was forced to raise household power rates in September, and cheap U.S. shale imports likely would allow it to reduce costs.