Oct. 08, 2012 11:41 AM ETCleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)CLFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
Cliffs Natural Resources (CLF +6.8%) surges as iron ore prices jump. Iron ore for immediate delivery in China rose 6% to $110.40/ton, the biggest gain in a month, according to data from The Steel Index Ltd. Chinese steel mills are down to about two weeks of iron ore on hand at the mills, Seth Walters writes in presenting a case for rising iron ore prices through year's end.