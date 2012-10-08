Cliffs Natural Resources (CLF +6.8%) surges as iron ore prices jump. Iron ore for immediate...

Oct. 08, 2012 11:41 AM ETCleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)CLFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
Cliffs Natural Resources (CLF +6.8%) surges as iron ore prices jump. Iron ore for immediate delivery in China rose 6% to $110.40/ton, the biggest gain in a month, according to data from The Steel Index Ltd. Chinese steel mills are down to about two weeks of iron ore on hand at the mills, Seth Walters writes in presenting a case for rising iron ore prices through year's end.
