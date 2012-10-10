More on EADS-BAE merger breakdown: "It has become clear that the interests of the parties'...

Oct. 10, 2012 8:27 AM ETBAE Systems plc (BAESF)BAESF, BAESY, EADSF, EADSYBy: Yigal Grayeff, SA News Editor
More on EADS-BAE merger breakdown: "It has become clear that the interests of the parties' government stakeholders cannot be adequately reconciled with each other or with the objectives that BAE Systems and EADS established for the merger," BAE says in a statement. The end of the merger is not a huge surprise given that it was dependent on France and Germany agreeing to reduce their influence.
