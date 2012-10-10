Five suitors are interested in acquiring one or both of ThyssenKrupp's steel mills in Brazil and...
Oct. 10, 2012 9:02 AM ETArcelorMittal S.A. (MT)MT, VALEBy: Yigal Grayeff, SA News Editor1 Comment
Five suitors are interested in acquiring one or both of ThyssenKrupp's steel mills in Brazil and the U.S. following the first round of bidding for the assets, Die Welt reports. ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) is interested in the steel finishing plant in Alabama, while other potential buyers include Brazil's Vale (NYSE:VALE), South Korea's Posco (NYSE:PKX) and Japan's JFE Steel. (previous)