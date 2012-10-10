Five suitors are interested in acquiring one or both of ThyssenKrupp's steel mills in Brazil and...

Oct. 10, 2012 9:02 AM ETArcelorMittal S.A. (MT)MT, VALEBy: Yigal Grayeff, SA News Editor1 Comment
Five suitors are interested in acquiring one or both of ThyssenKrupp's steel mills in Brazil and the U.S. following the first round of bidding for the assets, Die Welt reports. ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) is interested in the steel finishing plant in Alabama, while other potential buyers include Brazil's Vale (NYSE:VALE), South Korea's Posco (NYSE:PKX) and Japan's JFE Steel. (previous)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.