A "quality-control crackdown" at Foxconn related to iPhone 5 (NASDAQ:AAPL) scratches is making...

Oct. 10, 2012 9:29 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)AAPLBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor13 Comments
A "quality-control crackdown" at Foxconn related to iPhone 5 (NASDAQ:AAPL) scratches is making shortages worse, a source tells Bloomberg. The report meshes well with earlier reports of labor disturbances caused by workers unhappy with Foxconn's quality-control rules. Interviewed workers claim each step in the iPhone 5 production process brings with it the potential for scratches to its aluminum back. The iPhone 4 and 4S use glass casing rather than aluminum.
