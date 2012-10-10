Facebook (FB -2%) is getting tripped up by negative comScore data yet again. The research firm estimates U.S. Facebook PC use fell 20% Y/Y in September, worse than August's 14% drop. This leads Oppenheimer's Jason Helfstein to think estimates might be too high. A shift in activity to mobile devices is clearly one reason for declining PC use, but there's also some evidence younger Americans are just spending less time on Facebook in general.
Facebook (FB -2%) is getting tripped up by negative comScore data yet again. The research firm...
|About: Facebook (FB)|By: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor