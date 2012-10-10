Facebook (FB -2% ) is getting tripped up by negative comScore data yet again. The research firm estimates U.S. Facebook PC use fell 20% Y/Y in September, worse than August's 14% drop. This leads Oppenheimer's Jason Helfstein to think estimates might be too high. A shift in activity to mobile devices is clearly one reason for declining PC use, but there's also some evidence younger Americans are just spending less time on Facebook in general.