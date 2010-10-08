Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) cuts F5 Networks (FFIV -7.1%) to Sell from Neutral, noting that the...

Oct. 08, 2010 9:54 AM ETThe Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)GS, FFIV, EXPE, AMZN, GOOG, BKNGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) cuts F5 Networks (FFIV -7.1%) to Sell from Neutral, noting that the stock is up 84% YTD, and reduces Expedia (EXPE -0.4%) to Neutral from Buy, after its rally of 50% since July. Amazon.com (AMZN -1.2%) is removed from its Americas Conviction List, and target prices are raised for Google (GOOG +0.2%) and Priceline (PCLN +1.9%)
