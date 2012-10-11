Heckmann (HEK) completes the acquisition of a majority interest in Appalachian Water Services,...

Heckmann (HEK) completes the acquisition of a majority interest in Appalachian Water Services, which will operate as part of HEK’s fluid management business.  AWS owns and operates a state-of-the-art wastewater treatment recycling facility designed to treat and recycle water involved in Marcellus Shale fracking.
