Heckmann (HEK) completes the acquisition of a majority interest in Appalachian Water Services,...
Oct. 11, 2012 8:57 AM ETNuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NES)NESBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
Heckmann (HEK) completes the acquisition of a majority interest in Appalachian Water Services, which will operate as part of HEK’s fluid management business. AWS owns and operates a state-of-the-art wastewater treatment recycling facility designed to treat and recycle water involved in Marcellus Shale fracking.