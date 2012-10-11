The equity financing window for Canadian miners has opened up a little after a long dry spell,...
Oct. 11, 2012 5:20 PM ETGLD, IAU, DGP, SGOL, UGL, PHYS, GDX, GDXJBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor8 Comments
The equity financing window for Canadian miners has opened up a little after a long dry spell, with more than $1.5B announced or completed since the start of September vs. just $2.8B in the first eight months of this year. But the window is only open to a select few; nearly all miners raising money in recent weeks are in production or have advanced projects with well-defined resources.