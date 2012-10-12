Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) -17% after warning it expects Q3 revenue of $35M-$35.5M and EPS of...

Oct. 12, 2012 9:28 AM ETTravelzoo (TZOO)TZOO, BKNG, EXPEBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) -17% after warning it expects Q3 revenue of $35M-$35.5M and EPS of $0.20-$0.22, below a consensus of $38.9M and $0.27. The travel deals providers says its hotel search and group-buying voucher solutions aren't "meeting the needs of hotels and users well enough," and is in active talks to buy a hotel bookings site to shore up its offerings. Some online travel names are adding to yesterday's losses. PCLN -1.4%. EXPE -1.8%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.