Oct. 12, 2012 9:28 AM ETTravelzoo (TZOO)TZOO, BKNG, EXPEBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) -17% after warning it expects Q3 revenue of $35M-$35.5M and EPS of $0.20-$0.22, below a consensus of $38.9M and $0.27. The travel deals providers says its hotel search and group-buying voucher solutions aren't "meeting the needs of hotels and users well enough," and is in active talks to buy a hotel bookings site to shore up its offerings. Some online travel names are adding to yesterday's losses. PCLN -1.4%. EXPE -1.8%.