Oct. 12, 2012 7:06 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)AAPL, GOOGBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor45 Comments
On average, U.S. iPhone users are slightly younger and much wealthier than Android counterparts, according to charts from Horace Dediu. ~40% of iPhone users have household income of at least $100K, compared with ~25% of Android users, while the % of Android users with household income of less than $25K is about twice as high as the % of iPhone users. Two possible takeaways: The iPhone's demographics will help it maintain its app monetization edge (which affects developer support), and the iPhone would likely grab more share if Apple cut unsubsidized prices and enabled cheaper plans. (Piper)