A leak flowing out of Cablevision (CVC +3.3%) tips off the company would like to put Bresnan...
Oct. 15, 2012 11:40 AM ETCablevision Systems Corporation (CVC)CVC, CHTR, CMCSABy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
A leak flowing out of Cablevision (CVC +3.3%) tips off the company would like to put Bresnan Broadband up for sale, less than two years after buying the cable system for a cool $1.4B. The bigger issue: If the Bresnan sale actually pans out, it could mark the first step of a larger plan to sell off the company in pieces with Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR), Time Warner Cable (TWC), and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) all expected to show a bit of interest.