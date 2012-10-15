A leak flowing out of Cablevision (CVC +3.3%) tips off the company would like to put Bresnan...

Oct. 15, 2012 11:40 AM ETCablevision Systems Corporation (CVC)CVC, CHTR, CMCSABy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
A leak flowing out of Cablevision (CVC +3.3%) tips off the company would like to put Bresnan Broadband up for sale, less than two years after buying the cable system for a cool $1.4B. The bigger issue: If the Bresnan sale actually pans out, it could mark the first step of a larger plan to sell off the company in pieces with Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR), Time Warner Cable (TWC), and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) all expected to show a bit of interest.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.