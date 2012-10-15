Foursquare moves a step closer to directly competing with Yelp (YELP -0.2%) by adding a search...

Oct. 15, 2012 1:27 PM ETYelp Inc. (YELP)YELPBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
Foursquare moves a step closer to directly competing with Yelp (YELP -0.2%) by adding a search option for non-registered PC users. The feature allows users to pull up info on Foursquare points of interest, ranked according to the service's location check-in data and other variables. Foursquare's recommendation engine and sizable user base could make it a thorn in Yelp's side, though Yelp's giant database of reviews remains a major competitive edge. (previous)
