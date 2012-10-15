Neuralstem (CUR +7.3%) pops after releasing positive results for its NSI-566 study, a spinal...
Oct. 15, 2012 3:16 PM ETPALIBy: David Yelle, SA News Editor3 Comments
Neuralstem (CUR +7.3%) pops after releasing positive results for its NSI-566 study, a spinal cord-derived neural stem cell line tested in a rat model of ischemic stroke. The data showed significant improvement in both motor and neurological tests, with the rats treated with the highest dose showing the most significant improvement in both categories.