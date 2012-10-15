Priceline (PCLN) -1.2% AH after announcing chairman Ralph Bahna is retiring at year's end, and...
Oct. 15, 2012 4:31 PM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)BKNGBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
Priceline (PCLN) -1.2% AH after announcing chairman Ralph Bahna is retiring at year's end, and that CEO Jeffery Boyd will take over his job. Bahna, who has been chairman since April '04, will also resign from Priceline's board effective June '13. Priceline is also adding Thomas Rothman, the head of News Corp.'s Fox Filmed Entertainment division, as a new board member, and appointing existing director James Guyette to the new role of Lead Independent Director.