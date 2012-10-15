Walter Investment Corp. (WAC) -8.8% AH following its announcement of a secondary offering of...

Oct. 15, 2012 5:08 PM ETDitech Holding Corporation (DHCP)DHCPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Walter Investment Corp. (WAC) -8.8% AH following its announcement of a secondary offering of 4.5M shares along with $265m in convertible senior notes. The company intends to use about $95M of the proceeds to complete its acquisition of Reverse Mortgage Solutions. The rest of the money will create a war chest for future acquisitions in the servicing sector. (PR)
